Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $9.97 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000.

NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

