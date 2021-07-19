Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,980 BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $394,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MCA opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.