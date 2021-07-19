Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 1,027.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth about $5,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

