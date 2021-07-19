Citigroup Inc. Invests $250,000 in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
