Citigroup Inc. Invests $250,000 in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BSPE opened at $11.07 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.