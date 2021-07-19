Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,234 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE:UVV opened at $52.95 on Monday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.