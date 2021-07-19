Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,581 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.06 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

