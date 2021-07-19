Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,774 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.43 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

