Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ LE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.