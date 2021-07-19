Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,925 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 224,262 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

