Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

