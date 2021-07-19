Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. 38,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,659. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

