Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Cloudflare stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

