Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $102.66 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

