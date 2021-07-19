CNH Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.06% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

