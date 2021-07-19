CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.63 Million

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $383.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

