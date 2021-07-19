Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 3.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $129,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $82.15. 19,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,498. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

