Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

