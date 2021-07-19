Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

