Comparing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% LyondellBasell Industries 8.02% 31.39% 7.34%

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alto Ingredients and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 LyondellBasell Industries 2 10 7 0 2.26

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $98.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and LyondellBasell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.41 -$15.12 million $0.08 63.00 LyondellBasell Industries $27.75 billion 1.16 $1.42 billion $5.61 17.14

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. LyondellBasell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Alto Ingredients on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

