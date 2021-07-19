Comparing Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Anthem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Anthem 3.78% 17.10% 6.49%

88.5% of Anthem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Anthem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bright Health Group and Anthem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Anthem 0 2 17 0 2.89

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.96%. Anthem has a consensus price target of $409.47, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Anthem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Health Group and Anthem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anthem $121.87 billion 0.77 $4.57 billion $22.48 17.09

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Summary

Anthem beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc. provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment includes local group, national accounts, individual and specialty businesses. The Government Business segment includes medicare and medicaid businesses, national government services and services provided to the federal government in connection with federal employee program. The IngenioRx Business segment includes PBM services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. The Other segment includes Diversified Business Group (“DBG“), which is integrated health services business. Anthem was founded on November 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

