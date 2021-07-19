Comparing Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) & Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2.97% 6.16% 2.08%

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.30 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.70 $150.78 million $0.05 60.40

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taronis Technologies and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 5 3 0 2.10

Volatility and Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Taronis Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

