Compass Group’s (CMPGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

