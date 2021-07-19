COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.