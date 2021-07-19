Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,672. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

