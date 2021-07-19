Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $8,576,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.