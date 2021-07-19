Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $162.78 million and $5.13 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.71 or 0.05911688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01352940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00366161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00624719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00382237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 856,551,031 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

