Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A Buys 9,944 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A acquired 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $156,120.80.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

