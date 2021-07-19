Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 2,600 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $188,656.00.

CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

