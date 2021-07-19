Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 26th

Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Constellation Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Constellation Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
CSTAU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.
About Constellation Acquisition Corp I
