Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

