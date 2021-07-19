Contour Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,982,897 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,660,000. TripAdvisor accounts for about 5.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 416.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 568,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after buying an additional 458,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,093 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $18,880,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,601. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

