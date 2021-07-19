Contour Asset Management LLC Has $66.48 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up about 3.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $66,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $501,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

