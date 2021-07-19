Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSDF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 134,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,635. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

