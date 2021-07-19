Cooper Financial Group Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,668,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

