Cooper Financial Group Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.67. The stock has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

