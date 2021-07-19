Cooper Financial Group Has $774,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.30 and a twelve month high of $402.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

