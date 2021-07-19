Cooper Financial Group Has $967,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

