Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Netflix by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,066,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

Shares of NFLX opened at $530.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

