Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.24% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,083,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

