Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 149,018 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $138,457,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

