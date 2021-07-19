Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 1.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of KEMQ opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $39.40.

