Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,015 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.