Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 over the last quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

