Core & Main, Inc. Prices IPO at $20.00-$23.00 Per Share (CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) expects to raise $750 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 34,900,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, Core & Main, Inc. generated $3.9 billion in revenue and $72.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $5.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Baird, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Truist Securities, Nomua, Natixis, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., Ramirez & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Core & Main, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. Our specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. We are one of only two national distributors operating across large and highly fragmented markets, which we estimate to represent approximately $27 billion in annual spend. Through our network of approximately 285 branch locations in 47 states and approximately 170 metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across the U.S., we serve as a critical link between over 4,500 suppliers and a diverse and long-standing base of over 60,000 customers. Given our scale, technical expertise and the specialized and critical nature of the products we distribute, we believe we have been, and will continue to be, well-positioned to drive the adoption of new technologies that enhance the way water is managed, distributed and used. We believe that our sales reach, technical knowledge, broad product portfolio, customer service, project planning and delivery capabilities, and ability to provide local expertise nationwide, make us a critical partner to both our customers and suppliers. We are well-positioned to benefit from industry trends in our end markets, including infrastructure spending to repair and upgrade existing aged infrastructure or to advance water conservation. “.

Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and has 3700 employees. The company is located at 1830 Craig Park Court St. Louis, Missouri 63146 and can be reached via phone at (314) 432-4700 or on the web at http://www.coreandmain.com/.

