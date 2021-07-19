CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.63.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

COR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

