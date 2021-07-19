CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 899,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

COR stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.