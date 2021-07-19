Cormorant Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Acceleron Pharma accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.45% of Acceleron Pharma worth $37,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.80. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

