Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $15.15 Million in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,146,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELDN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,084. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

