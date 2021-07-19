Cormorant Asset Management LP Lowers Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. BioAtla makes up about 2.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of BioAtla worth $109,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,948. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00. Insiders have sold 474,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.