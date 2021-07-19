Cormorant Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.97% of Morphic worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,129,244.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,445 shares of company stock worth $14,628,072 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $58.07. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,914. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

